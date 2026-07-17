YEAH, HOW ABOUT THAT:
It’s wild how hard Schumer is trying to stop our elections from being secured. lol https://t.co/Umpi3uiMM6
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 17, 2026
YEAH, HOW ABOUT THAT:
It’s wild how hard Schumer is trying to stop our elections from being secured. lol https://t.co/Umpi3uiMM6
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 17, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.