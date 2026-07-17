I INTERVIEWED MARCO RUBIO WHEN HE WAS FIRST RUNNING FOR SENATE. HE’S COME A LONG WAY.
Cannot be overstated how good this is. https://t.co/88ioa9Jw2p
— Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) July 17, 2026
I INTERVIEWED MARCO RUBIO WHEN HE WAS FIRST RUNNING FOR SENATE. HE’S COME A LONG WAY.
Cannot be overstated how good this is. https://t.co/88ioa9Jw2p
— Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) July 17, 2026
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