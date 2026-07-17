RIGHT OF ACTION FOR TRANSGENDER SUITS: That bill known as the Chloe Cole Act of 2026 is moving up in the House of Representatives. The measure establishes the right for individuals who as minors underwent transgender surgery and treatment to sue for damages. Next question: Will House GOP leaders bring the proposal to the full House for a vote?
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