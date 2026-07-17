THE REAL STORY: You have been lied to about tulips for nearly two centuries. Charles Mackay published Extraordinary Popular Delusions in 1841, and journalists have been recycling his tale ever since: crazed Dutchmen trading mansions for flower bulbs, a whole nation losing its mind, ruin everywhere. Almost none of it survives contact with the archives. Peter Garber went through the actual price records in the 1980s and found something boring and beautiful: markets doing exactly what markets do.
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