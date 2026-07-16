GETTING READY FOR THE SPEECH:

Going into tonight's speech, remember this: all the GOP wants to do is make voter fraud detectable and provable. That's it. For some odd reason Democrats support systems that make voter fraud nearly undetectable to a standard a court wlll recognize. Odd, doncha think? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 17, 2026

headlines after Trump’s speech will be…. THE FACTS LIE!!!! 😂💀 — 𝐌𝐑. 𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄 ™ (@MrWhiteMAGA) July 16, 2026

I was just briefed by the White House on what to expect this evening. I would encourage every American to tune in tonight to the President’s speech. This may be the most important Oval Office address since the Cuban Missile Crisis. The time for complacency with China is over. — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 16, 2026

🚨Some of the facts that will be revealed in President Trump’s speech tonight are truly shocking. If the networks were truly serving the public interest they would air it and as a country we would collectively resolve to take action. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 16, 2026

No place for hate. The news. They think they are taking a high moral stance. What they are actually doing is a soft insurrection. They are undermining the Republic by failing to carry out the honorary role the Constitution granted them, that the forefathers expected of them. To… https://t.co/YLOC59vOZe — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 17, 2026