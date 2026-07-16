LET’S NOT GO ON ABOUT WHO KILLED WHO — THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE A HAPPY OCCASION!
This clip is extremely important, because it reveals how the Dems/MSM plan to counter the revelations about 2020.
They are going to try to shame MAGA into “letting it go”, because it happened 6 years ago.
They are using the Hillary “what difference does it make” defense. They… pic.twitter.com/e7K71rFNLt
— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 16, 2026
But this strategy is basically an admission. Time for the Guarantee Clause powers? That piece was a random bit of musing, more or less off-the-cuff, but I’ve heard from a couple of eminent constitutional law professors who thought I was dead-on. We’ll see.
Related: What will Trump say?