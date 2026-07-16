LET’S NOT GO ON ABOUT WHO KILLED WHO — THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE A HAPPY OCCASION!

This clip is extremely important, because it reveals how the Dems/MSM plan to counter the revelations about 2020.

They are going to try to shame MAGA into “letting it go”, because it happened 6 years ago.

They are using the Hillary “what difference does it make” defense. They… pic.twitter.com/e7K71rFNLt

— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 16, 2026