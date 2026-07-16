July 16, 2026

LET’S NOT GO ON ABOUT WHO KILLED WHO — THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE A HAPPY OCCASION!

But this strategy is basically an admission. Time for the Guarantee Clause powers? That piece was a random bit of musing, more or less off-the-cuff, but I’ve heard from a couple of eminent constitutional law professors who thought I was dead-on. We’ll see.

Related: What will Trump say?

Posted at 4:54 pm by Glenn Reynolds