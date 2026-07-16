THE EV BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Honda is officially pulling the plug on its only EV in the US.

After Honda scrapped plans to launch its next-generation EVs earlier this year- the 0 Series SUV and Sedan, plus the Acura RSX- we had a feeling the Prologue was on the chopping block.

Unlike the 0 Series models, which were set to enter production later this year at Honda’s “EV Hub” in Ohio on a dedicated platform, the Prologue is based on GM’s Ultium platform, the same one that underpins electric vehicles from Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac.

Honda already ended production of the Acura ZDX last year, which was also built on the Ultium platform, leaving the Prologue as its sole EV available in the US.

While Honda dismissed an Automotive News report earlier this year claiming the electric SUV would go out of production in December, saying the “article is based purely on speculation,” the rumors proved true.