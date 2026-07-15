THE EV BUBBLE DENIES DEFLATION RUMORS: Lucid dismisses report that it is weighing filing for bankruptcy or going private after shares plunge.

A site focused on electric vehicles called EV reported Tuesday Lucid was considering going private or filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to the site, the company asked AlixPartners to review those options and deliver its findings to Lucid’s board before its next meeting.

The report from EV also said AlixPartners had encouraged the board to further restructure in the U.S. and Europe and to focus on the Gravity SUV.

AlixPartners said it had no comment on the report. Lucid said in a statement that “the rumors are completely false.”