ICYMI:
Sen. Ruben Gallego had sexual relationships with two House staffers, sources reveal to The Post https://t.co/4TtGiZAnOR pic.twitter.com/Cdj7LEdXBx
— New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2026
ICYMI:
Sen. Ruben Gallego had sexual relationships with two House staffers, sources reveal to The Post https://t.co/4TtGiZAnOR pic.twitter.com/Cdj7LEdXBx
— New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2026
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