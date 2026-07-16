SHOCKER: Exclusive: Swalwell pal Sen. Ruben Gallego had sexual relationships with two House staffers, sources reveal to The Post. “Last month, the Senate Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint brought against Gallego by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) that alleged campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct against the Democrat, who was elected to the Senate in 2024.”
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