“JUSTICE.” Now More Than Ever, Ensuring Supreme Court Justices’ Personal Security Is Critical. “This is outrageous stuff and, obviously, totally unacceptable. And with another hot-button case like Viramontes being decided next year, it’s critically important that security for the Justices be tighter now than ever. Leftists have carried out shootings before — or tried — and said in the manifestos they left behind that they did it, at least in part, to advance the cause of gun control. With the rise in the glorification of assassins on the left in recent years, don’t think they wouldn’t try to take out a conservative justice again, whether to affect the Viramontes ruling or for any number of other left wing priorities.”