LEFTIST ENTITLEMENT MEETS CONSEQUENCES: Canadian woman slaps teen over Trump clothing on Jersey Shore boardwalk; now charged and in ICE custody. “A leftist Canadian woman allegedly slapped a teen who was wearing President Trump-branded clothing on the Jersey Shore over the Fourth of July weekend — before she was arrested and detained by immigration officials. Kaitlyn E. Tracey, 33, allegedly recorded herself confronting a group of four girls on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk when she became violent on July 3, according to court documents obtained by NJ.com. Tracey took issue with two of the beachgoers — who are minors — wearing ‘patriotic colored’ sweatpants with the words ‘Trump’ and ‘ICE’ before she struck one of them across the face and body, police alleged.” She has a septum ring, so she’s guilty.

Imagine an American going to Canada and feeling entitled to slap a teen girl wearing a Mark Carney t-shirt. To be fair, it’s hard enough to imagine a girl choosing to wear a Mark Carney t-shirt.