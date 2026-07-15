THE AUTHORS OF THESE EVIL IDEAS GENERALLY PROSPER EVEN AFTER BEING PROVED WRONG:
Evil ideas have horrible consequences. pic.twitter.com/JpJ51lnfOo
— Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) July 14, 2026
THE AUTHORS OF THESE EVIL IDEAS GENERALLY PROSPER EVEN AFTER BEING PROVED WRONG:
Evil ideas have horrible consequences. pic.twitter.com/JpJ51lnfOo
— Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) July 14, 2026
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