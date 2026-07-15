DON SURBER: Cheering a less-known military victory: Venezuela earthquake response shows losing USAID was no big deal. “Helping out a devastated nation indeed is foreign aid, but throwing billions to Democrat Party NGOs and overseas dictators is graft and corruption.” Guess which one the political establishment values more though.
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