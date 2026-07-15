THE GODS OF THE COPYBOOK HEADINGS LIMP UP TO EXPLAIN ONCE MORE: The result of places like New York blocking data center construction will be that the data centers, and the economic development that accompanies them, will end up in states with better governments. New York’s population has been falling, and it will continue to do so; this trend is driven by the economic stagnation brought by bad legislation and bureaucratic mismanagement. People don’t like living in places with insanely high taxes and poor economic opportunities.

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