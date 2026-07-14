NO, TRUMP NOT BACKING OFF: On a proposed rule, that is, from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that would ban Medicaid funding for hospitals doing transgender surgery on minors. And tomorrow, the House Judiciary Committee marks up a bill to clear the legal path, namely, a right to action to sue providers of such medical “services.”
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