THE ENEMY WITHIN: Abdul El-Sayed’s Father-in-Law, a Top Donor to an El-Sayed Super PAC, Is Among Top Leaders of Muslim Brotherhood Organization Linked to Terror Funding: Jukaku Tayeb, who has contributed $200,000 to Fighting for Michigan PAC, serves on the Islamic Society of North America’s founding committee, which makes ‘direct financial contributions’ to the group. Adhering to our enemies, giving them aid and comfort.
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