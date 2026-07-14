CNBC: Here Are The Ten Worst States to Live In or Start a Business In. They’re All, Get This, the Red States Experiencing The Highest In-Migration.

You will not be surprised to learn that one of CNBC’s main criteria for deeming a state the “worst” to live in is whether they… allow transexuals in opposite-sex bathrooms.

In his 2013 biography of Roger Ailes, the man who built Fox News, Zev Chafets wrote of his earlier stint at CNBC:

CNN had gone on the air in 1980 to considerable derision: Ted Turner, its founder, was called crazy for imagining that a station based in Atlanta could make money providing around-the-clock news from all over the world to an initially small cable audience.

But Turner was right. Over time the cable audience grew and so did CNN’s reach and reputation. During the 1991 Gulf War, it was the only American station with journalists in Baghdad, and its war coverage became the talk of the media world. Cable appeared to be the wave of the future, and the big networks wanted a piece of the action. NBC was especially keen to explore the new terrain. It already had a struggling business channel, CNBC, which it hoped to expand. NBC president Bob Wright saw that as just the beginning, and he reached out to Roger Ailes to run the channel. Jack Welch, the outspoken, politically conservative head of NBC’s parent company, General Electric, blessed the decision. Both he and Wright had reason to be pleased by the results. When Ailes took over, CNBC’s asset value was $400 million. When he left, two years later, it had more than doubled.

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Ailes insisted on not insulting the audience. He informed his staff that he didn’t want an antibusiness climate on a business network, or a lot of financial jargon. “Roger is a guy from the middle of Ohio, and he knows how people think,” says Cavuto. Reporters who acted superior to the corporate leaders they interviewed or conveyed the message that capitalism was selfish and crass didn’t find the Ailes’s regime congenial.