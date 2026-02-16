#JOURNALISM: LOL, John Harwood.

The fact was Obama got a greater percentage of white voters than Gore, Kerry, or Dukakis and then trump in 2016 won almost a third of the counties…

According to SPLC, the lefts gold standard on hate groups, there are about 15,000 white supremacists/KkK members in all of america…

Tweet continues:

The fact was Obama got a greater percentage of white voters than Gore, Kerry, or Dukakis and then trump in 2016 won almost a third of the counties that had gone for Obama in both his victories…

Harwood should keep his race baiting leftist tripe over on blue sky…

Obama was the inflection point…finally, a black president to put an end to the last vestiges of the Left who continued to whine about racism…

Instead, the Press went on permanent holiday, anointed Obama the black messiah, even Jesus didn’t have someone waxing poetic about the crease of his slacks, and spent eight years becoming younger, more left, and less enamored of even a modicum of belief in free speech.