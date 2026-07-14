DON SURBER: Trump Strait-ens out Iran: Iran’s suicidal bombing gave him the excuse to seize the Strait of Hormuz. “The Memo Of Understanding was a ruse—a way to show the world that Iran wants war, not peace. Iran was the dope he roped. Now he is free to get the job done. The MOU showed once again, Trump is crazy like a fox.”
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