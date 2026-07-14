GOD LOOKS AFTER FOOLS, DRUNKARDS, AND THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA:
Two years ago today, America narrowly avoided a nightmare when President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt while speaking on the campaign trail. What might have followed could have torn our republic apart. May God continue to bless this country with good fortune.
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 13, 2026
Related:
Two years ago today. 6:02 PM. I’m in the buffer four feet from President Trump. Everything would change in less than 5 minutes. It feels like yesterday. https://t.co/v7XNdJid4e pic.twitter.com/xQ4nhNLbPi
— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) July 13, 2026