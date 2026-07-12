WE SHOULD DOMINATE ALL OF CHINA: America can dominate Shenzhen. A call for factory abundance. “Shenzhen was a fishing village in 1980. Today it ships more electronics than the entire United States. You can go from CAD file to injection molded prototype in 48 hours there. In America that takes 6 weeks and 4 vendors. That is not because Chinese engineers are smarter. It is not because their labor is cheaper anymore either. Shenzhen wins because of density, speed, and a culture that treats building physical things as the highest-status work you can do. Every one of those is copyable.”