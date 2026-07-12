PRIORITIES: Texas public university won’t fund professor’s travel to DEI-forward event: University of North Texas says event organizer supports deferential treatment of ‘people on the basis of race, color or ethnicity.‘ Why should taxpayer money support open racism, especially when doing so is illegal.
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