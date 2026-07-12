JUSTICE:
The biggest beneficiaries of government spending on law and order in the US are African Americans, who are overwhelmingly the highest per capita victims of crime.
— Emre (@emre_mayo) July 12, 2026
JUSTICE:
The biggest beneficiaries of government spending on law and order in the US are African Americans, who are overwhelmingly the highest per capita victims of crime.
— Emre (@emre_mayo) July 12, 2026
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