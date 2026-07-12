ALEX BERENSON: A gonorrhea vaccine fails – and reveals a much bigger problem with the studies health bureaucrats use to push flu and Covid jabs.

Though not fatal, gonorrhea is unpleasant and increases risk for HIV. Like other sexually transmitted diseases, it is far more common in gay men. English authorities offered the vaccine, originally designed for meningitis, after studies showed it cut infections by about 40 percent. The shot could have a “huge impact,” England’s top vaccine regulator told the BBC.

Or not.

Last week, the New England Journal of Medicine published results from a trial of the vaccine in gay men in Australia. It failed to prevent gonorrhea — and some men who received it reported serious side effects.

The media has buried the trial’s results. Not one mainstream American news outlet reported the vaccine’s failure. And, after giving over 30,000 men the jab, English authorities are so far still recommending it despite the new results.