AGAIN, RECONSIDER SENDING YOUR KIDS INTO THE INDOCTRINATION SYSTEM: Facts are inconvenient and must be suppressed to protect the narrative; the narrative is required for re-creating feudalism’s class divisions, complete with sumptuary laws.
AGAIN, RECONSIDER SENDING YOUR KIDS INTO THE INDOCTRINATION SYSTEM: Facts are inconvenient and must be suppressed to protect the narrative; the narrative is required for re-creating feudalism’s class divisions, complete with sumptuary laws.
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