THE NEW SPACE RACE: SpaceX ignites all 33 powerful engines on Starship booster ahead of Flight 13 launch. “The successful completion of Booster 20’s static test fire paves the way for Starship’s upcoming test launch, Flight 13. That could launch as early as Wednesday (July 15), according to a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration.”
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