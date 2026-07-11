JENNIFER SEY: The Graham Platner Saga.

Maine Democrats now scramble to replace him via a convention process with no direct voter input — echoing their handling of Biden: prop up the flawed candidate until politically untenable, then override primaries for the “right” choice. They preach “democracy” while sidelining the voters who picked Platner.

My thoughts: He’s the nominee. They nominated him. Own it. Live with it. (I know this isn’t happening but I’m just telling you what I think should have happened.) I think they should be stuck with this loser.

But when the optics finally collapsed, the party operatives pushed him out.

But what was the line, really? That he lied about his background didn’t do it. That he trolled teens online didn’t do it. That he twisted Lindsay Fifield’s arm behind her back and locked her in the bathroom didn’t do it. Those were all fine, seemingly. Just a real working class dude! Only when Racicot detailed the rape, did anyone seem to care. Did voters seem to care. Not sure why that was the straw that broke the camel’s back but voters finally started to question if he was fit for office and his numbers started falling and the Dems said you need to drop out.

And he did.