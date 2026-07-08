GRAHAM PLATNER: The Left’s Caricature of the American Everyman.

This is the basket-of-deplorables strategy in reverse. Progressives have long viewed Middle American men through a lens of condescension, seeing us as racist, sexist, gun-clinging, beer-drinking relics who need saving from their own vices. Rather than engage their real concerns about economic stagnation, cultural displacement or family breakdown, far Left operatives bet on manufacturing a proxy: a flawed but “relatable” everyman who mouths the right policy lines. Platner was elevated as the vessel with veteran credentials for patriotism points, manual labor for blue-collar credibility and veteran struggles with PTSD and alcohol repurposed as humanizing rather than disqualifying. The hope? That this caricature would lure disaffected working-class voters away from populists on the right, delivering Senate seats without conceding ground on core cultural issues.

Flashback:

Consider the possibility that the DNC saw Graham Platner’s Nazi affiliation to be a PLUS.

Maine is a swing state and Collins is practically a Democrat. They can’t run to the left of Collins, not really.

So maybe they want to run to the RIGHT of Collins, and since these…

— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 1, 2026