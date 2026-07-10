SEN. MARKEY PLEDGES FINAL TERM FOLLOWING DEBATE WITH REP. MOULTON IN WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS:

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey pledged this will be his last term if re-elected following a debate with Rep. Seth Moulton on Wednesday.

This was Markey and Moulton’s first debate, which was held in Springfield.

“I need one more term to finish the agenda, this progressive agenda, and then I will step down, but we need to complete the agenda,” Markey said. “We need Medicare for all, we need the Green New Deal, we need to make sure we are fighting for every family who is out there who justifiably feels like they have been left behind.”

Moulton, who is 47, has made Markey’s age, 79, and time in office central to his campaign, saying that it’s time for a new generation of leadership.