SO MUCH FOR THE SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE: Righteous Sen. Ed Markey Quotes the Gospels in Replying to Sec. Kristi Noem’s Travel Ban Suggestion.

For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me. Matthew 25:35 https://t.co/yX8gcvItlu — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 2, 2025

I was hungry and you demanded higher taxes to give me food. I was sick and you lobbied for Caesarcare. I was in prison and you did a TikTok dance. I was a stranger and you set a chariot on fire… https://t.co/cY8PCsRlrh — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 2, 2025

I’m not sure why Markey is going through all of this effort to push illegal immigration, when he believes in the End of Days.™

● Shot: Ed Markey pairs with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Green New Deal.

—The Boston Herald, February 7th, 2019.

● Chaser: AOC: No, Seriously, We Only Have 12 Years Left.

—Jim Treacher, PJ Media, May 29, 2019.

With less than six years left for mankind, shouldn’t Markey be hunkered down waiting for the inevitable, like the cast of Stanley Kramer’s On The Beach?