IF YOU TAKE SIDES, YOU’LL BE A LOT OF PEOPLE’S ENEMY:
If this is true, Anthropic has a lot to answer for—and much to lose. https://t.co/XcGZFqFRkK
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 10, 2026
IF YOU TAKE SIDES, YOU’LL BE A LOT OF PEOPLE’S ENEMY:
If this is true, Anthropic has a lot to answer for—and much to lose. https://t.co/XcGZFqFRkK
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 10, 2026
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