WHAT’S NEW IS THAT THIS IS A COMMERCIAL ENDEAVOR: A US Underwater Human Habitat Is Now Operational. Take a Look Inside. “Vanguard is a pilot for their much more ambitious project, Sentinel, which the company claims will enable ‘both short-term and semi-permanent deployments anywhere on the continental shelf’ by 2027.”
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