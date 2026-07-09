WHAT WUSSES: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented engraved revolvers – with bullets – to his guests in Ankara, causing security concerns. “The question asked over and over again: why such a gift? While it is very common for heads of state to exchange various gifts during meetings or summits, such exchanges rarely require these kinds of precautions.”

Plus: “An unnamed NATO official told Agence France-Presse the gift triggered “insane” responses behind the scenes from some of the delegations’ security teams.”

Gifts of firearms were a traditional thing between leaders until the feminization of the West. You can bet Teddy Roosevelt wouldn’t have panicked. Or LBJ. Or even GWB.