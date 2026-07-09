NEWS YOU CAN USE: You Should Be Wary Of Eating Raw Wild Mushrooms.
Reminds me of the prisoner who asked for his last meal to be mushrooms. “Why mushrooms?” the jailer asked. “I was always afraid to eat them before.”
NEWS YOU CAN USE: You Should Be Wary Of Eating Raw Wild Mushrooms.
Reminds me of the prisoner who asked for his last meal to be mushrooms. “Why mushrooms?” the jailer asked. “I was always afraid to eat them before.”
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