HAHA, HOW ABOUT “NO APPARATCHIKS” INSTEAD? NOW THAT WOULD BE A REAL CAUSE TO GET BEHIND.
Maine Democrats: "NO KINGS!!"
Also, Maine Democrats: "The plebes picked the wrong dude so we're going to choose for them."
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 9, 2026
HAHA, HOW ABOUT “NO APPARATCHIKS” INSTEAD? NOW THAT WOULD BE A REAL CAUSE TO GET BEHIND.
Maine Democrats: "NO KINGS!!"
Also, Maine Democrats: "The plebes picked the wrong dude so we're going to choose for them."
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 9, 2026
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