STACY MCCAIN: The Politics of Unquestioned Assumptions: Democrats made the wrong bet with Graham Platner, and can’t understand why. “Did everyone really make mistakes about Platner? Or by that sweeping categorical statement, did Litman mean just the Democratic campaign operative class of which she is a member? Because I am pretty sure there weren’t many Republicans who were mistaken about what a complete dirtbag Platner is. Certainly I was not.”