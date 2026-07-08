WEIRDLY, THIS COINCIDES PERFECTLY WITH THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT’S PRIORITIES: “AI Is the Democratic Party’s Next Villain:” “We analyze roughly 280,000 candidate fundraising emails to trace the rise of anti-billionaire populism in the Democratic party and see how it is slowly merging with a new kind of anti-AI populism.”
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