July 8, 2026

DO AMERICANS KNOW WHO WE ARE? Lots of survey results in recent days prompted by the 250th July 4 celebration and, based on typical media reporting, it’s easy to conclude Americans, especially those in younger age brackets, have lost faith in the nation’s founding principles. Well, I say hold on there because that’s not the whole story. Check it out on The Washington Stand.

Posted at 2:25 pm by Mark Tapscott