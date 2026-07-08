DO AMERICANS KNOW WHO WE ARE? Lots of survey results in recent days prompted by the 250th July 4 celebration and, based on typical media reporting, it’s easy to conclude Americans, especially those in younger age brackets, have lost faith in the nation’s founding principles. Well, I say hold on there because that’s not the whole story. Check it out on The Washington Stand.
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