TRUMP’S TURKEY MOVE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not a good guy, regardless of the fact our President has known and liked him for a long time. Richard Pollock lays out the multiple aspects of Erdogan’s vision for a new strategic alliance of radical Sunni powers in the Middle East to replace the rapidly fading Iranian influence. Making even 1, much less 100, U.S. F-35As available to Turkey is thus a huge mistake.