ADHERING TO OUR ENEMIES, GIVING THEM AID AND COMFORT:
This is treason and they should be dealt with accordingly. https://t.co/IfqYfxSo6i
— Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 8, 2026
ADHERING TO OUR ENEMIES, GIVING THEM AID AND COMFORT:
This is treason and they should be dealt with accordingly. https://t.co/IfqYfxSo6i
— Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 8, 2026
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