COMMIE REVOLUTIONS ARE GARBAGE MOVEMENTS LED BY GARBAGE PEOPLE.
Franco was right. https://t.co/pcTOLido2c
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 7, 2026
COMMIE REVOLUTIONS ARE GARBAGE MOVEMENTS LED BY GARBAGE PEOPLE.
Franco was right. https://t.co/pcTOLido2c
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 7, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.