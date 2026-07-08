ABSOLUTELY WHAT HE SAID: I hear all the time about how Gen Z is turning socialist because they have no economic hope and how I just don’t understand that we need to do more socialist stuff so they’ll still vote for us. Well…. I’ve spent quite a bit of time as a Silicon Valley startup/VC lawyer, and there is no quicker way to turn a young leftist into a junior Milton Friedman than starting their own business. I saw it over and over and over—smart twenty somethings with coding skills, blue hair and a Che Guevara poster gradually becoming more and more conservative as they slowly comprehend just how many regulatory hurdles there are to running a business and raising capital (and the amount of money they had to pay me to help do that navigation). We should all be encouraging young people to start their own businesses. They don’t need to be some novel tech business that attracts VC funding either. Every community has service and product needs just itching to be filled by someone with a little energy and smarts.
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