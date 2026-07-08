YES, BUT THEN AGAIN WHEN DEALING WITH LIBERAL FEMALES, ONE JUST WOULDN’T BE ABLE TO THINK: I have now read this highlighted sentence seventeen times because I assumed I wan’t actually reading what was written. Surely my eyes didn’t actually read this. Maybe someone accidentally pasted in dialogue from “The Onion.” back when it was funny. But no. She is saying that she delayed reporting a rape because she agreed with the accused, politically. This is one of those moments where, if your IQ is over 85, your brain quietly excuses itself from the room.

(And sorry, x-cancel continues not working for me.)