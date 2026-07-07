THE DECLARATION AS THE SIGNERS UNDERSTOOD IT: I’ve read more analyses than I care to remember of the true meaning of the Declaration of Independence, and I have to say Rod Martin’s “The Christian Worldview of ‘Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness'” does a fine job of explicating key phrases as all but a couple of the signers — Jefferson and Franklin — likely understood them. And even TJ and Ben had to speak in the language of the rest of the signers. And all of them understood those inalienable rights to be characteristic of every man, not just Christians,