SCIENCE, UNSETTLED: 13,000-year-old bones found near SoCal coast could rewrite human history. “Evidence found on the Channel Islands suggests humans could have arrived via boat instead of crossing an inland ice corridor. If true, it would overturn the conventional thinking that Americans crossed a land bridge from modern-day Siberia and traveled south.”
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