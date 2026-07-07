WELL, OBVIOUSLY. THEY DESERVE A LOT OF MONEY FOR BEING ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY AFTER ALL: Progressives are only against “some people” getting wealthy.
Thank heavens we’ve closed some of their spigots at least.
WELL, OBVIOUSLY. THEY DESERVE A LOT OF MONEY FOR BEING ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY AFTER ALL: Progressives are only against “some people” getting wealthy.
Thank heavens we’ve closed some of their spigots at least.
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