WE SHOULD AT LEAST CELEBRATE ROBERT A. HEINLEIN’S BIRTHDAY, WHICH IS ALSO TODAY: Tanabata Star Festival in Japan Explained.
Happy birthday R.A.H. the world in general and my life in particular would be very different without you!
WE SHOULD AT LEAST CELEBRATE ROBERT A. HEINLEIN’S BIRTHDAY, WHICH IS ALSO TODAY: Tanabata Star Festival in Japan Explained.
Happy birthday R.A.H. the world in general and my life in particular would be very different without you!
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