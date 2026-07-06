OOPS:

Breaking and entering followed by a credible rape allegation is how I read this https://t.co/ncR1ccr99i — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 6, 2026

Update: The limb was, in fact, sawn off. pic.twitter.com/hAECkThstc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2026

And the real point:

Apparently pseudo-oyster farmer and Maine Democrat Senatorial candidate Graham Platner is dropping out of the race against incumbent Susan Collins. A breaking news story says he sexually assaulted a former girlfriend. The real story here is that the Democrats were so desperate… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 6, 2026

“The real story here is that the Democrats were so desperate to capture the vote of actual men with normal testosterone levels that they nominated a guy with an SS Nazi tattoo, a history of misogyny and bizarre online sexual comments, and a record of sexual assault. After their foray with the masculinity of Fancy Tim Walz, that was the best they could do. The Democrat Party is toxic to actual men.”

Plus, #JOURNALISM:

The NYTs is a dumpster. Awful. https://t.co/cSeJO4kxmn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2026

Sometimes I think those “you don’t hate the press enough” posts are over the top. This is not one of those times. These are garbage people, made worse by how quickly and how often they wrap themselves in sanctimony.