July 6, 2026

OOPS:

And the real point:

“The real story here is that the Democrats were so desperate to capture the vote of actual men with normal testosterone levels that they nominated a guy with an SS Nazi tattoo, a history of misogyny and bizarre online sexual comments, and a record of sexual assault. After their foray with the masculinity of Fancy Tim Walz, that was the best they could do. The Democrat Party is toxic to actual men.”

Plus, #JOURNALISM:

Sometimes I think those “you don’t hate the press enough” posts are over the top. This is not one of those times. These are garbage people, made worse by how quickly and how often they wrap themselves in sanctimony.

Posted at 5:02 pm by Glenn Reynolds