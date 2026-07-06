APPEASEMENT NEVER WORKS: Scared Hakeem Jeffries rolls out the red carpet for DSA extremists — while they prep to feast on his carcass.
The Democrats are in a sad state when Hakeem Jeffries is the moderate one.
APPEASEMENT NEVER WORKS: Scared Hakeem Jeffries rolls out the red carpet for DSA extremists — while they prep to feast on his carcass.
The Democrats are in a sad state when Hakeem Jeffries is the moderate one.
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